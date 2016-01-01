Russia Plane Crash Update

RUSSIA–(12/29/2016) Russian Officials say everything they need to identify the cause of last week’s military plane crash has been recovered.

So far, 19 bodies have been found, along with more than 200 other body parts. The plane was carrying members of the well known Red Army Choir to perform a New Year’s concert in Syria. Thousands of fragments from the plane and other debris have also been pulled from the sea. The military plane crashed into the Black Sea Sunday, killing all 92 people on board.