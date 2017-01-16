‘Right to Work’ Bill Sparks Local Controversy

Springfield, MO.- 1/18/17

You’ve probably heard the term ‘Right to Work’ thrown around before, but what is it? Well, essentially, it says that a person can’t be denied employment based on if they are a member of a union or not… and today, a Right to Work Bill passes in the Missouri House of Representatives 101 to 58 votes… and is now headed to the senate for approval

“What the government is doing right now in Jeff city today in committees and on the floor of the house is that they are damaging Missouri’s working future”, stated Secretary Treasurer, Jim Kabell (Teamster 245)

Business Manager, Roger Mayfield (ibew local 453) also commented by saying, “It undermines the ability for not just people in unions, but anyone who is going to be in a collective bargaining agreement to do what they do.”

Supporters of Right to Work say that the legislation will increase jobs and competitive footing in the market, while weakening the political strength of organized labor. Opponents say wages will be cut, and the ability for unions to bargain for their employees would disappear.

“There will be a downhill pressure over time on wages and benefits on workers in the state of Missouri” added Kabell.

Currently 27 other states have passed Right to Work, and the impact, according to unions has been seen “The overall averages that the workers in the Right to Work states make 550 dollars a month less than the average workers in the state that are non Right to Work states”, as Kabell states.

On top of that, unions still have to represent people who choose not to pay union dues in Right to Work states. For example, imagine someone is fired from their job and has legal fees to pay.

“Those legal expenses that the union spends of 5,000, 8,000, 10,000 dollars still has to be spent on that worker that has never put one dime in to support the union”, commented Kabell.

Mayfield added, “This is going to affect people who work for a living, open shops or unions, everyone’s got the right to work in our state, we work hand in hand with open shops, union or non union on a daily basis.”

But unions all across the state aren’t just sitting and taking the punches, they already have plans in place to push back against the legislation.

Kabell finished by stating, “As yogi says, its not over until its over, and i think the fight is just beginning.”