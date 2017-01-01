Reeds Spring Welcomes Students to New Middle School

Reeds Spring, MO- 2/21/17

Students at Reeds Spring Middle School had their first day of classes in a brand new building today, which couples innovation with new teaching techniques. Students, more excited now than ever to attend class.

Micah Asbill, an 8th grade student at Reeds Spring says, “Just the size is so much bigger here, more room to move around”.

What started off as dirt, and empty space has now transcended to a total upgrade for the school district costing roughly 22 million dollars.

Travis Kite, the principle of the new school adds, “A lot more space for students to have different styles of learning”.

Many teachers, and students are calling the new facility high tech.

“I’m looking forward to spending the rest of the year here, its a lot better” says Asbill.

A main focus of the new reeds spring middle school, integrating technology into everyday classes for students in things like collaborative learning spaces, which offers television and projectors in which teachers can walk in with an IPad and swap from one screen to the next

“There’s new concepts, really just trying to meet students needs, and trying to give them opportunities where they’re successful” added Kite.

Among the new features of the school, flexible learning spaces, a massive auditorium and stage for productions and concerts, and an underground gym that combined, will serve as a storm shelter for the entire school district. Reeds Spring says this new addition to their schools will help set a precedent for future endeavors, and hopefully, provide a fun, interactive learning enviroment for students.