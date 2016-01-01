Quintuplets With Santa

PHOENIX, AZ.–(12/21/2016) A Christmas miracle happened for one couple in Arizona today as a Virginia woman successfully have birth to quintuplets. The couple welcome four girls and a boy at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix. The babies were born at 32 weeks, with each weighing between three and four pounds. The hospital is caring for them in the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit. It’s the first set of quintuplets in the hospital’s 121 year history. Physicians who helped deliver the little ones say the birth was like a “clown car”, with one baby coming out right after the other. the hospital is planning a media briefing for parents Margaret and Michael Baudinet.