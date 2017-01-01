Quebec City mosque shooter formally charged

(01/30/2017) The lone suspect accused of opening fire at a Quebec City mosque Sunday night was formally charged Monday with 6 counts of first degree murder.

At least 6 people are dead and authorities are treating it as an act of terror. The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette. The student, reportedly of French-Canadian heritage, is also being charged with 5 counts of attempted murder. After the attack, the suspect called 911 and turned himself in to local authorities. Officials said that the Bissonnette was not known to the police before the shootings.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, said, “To the more than one million Canadians who profess the Muslim faith, I want to say directly: We are with you. Thirty-six million hearts are breaking with yours and know that we value you. You enrich our shared country in immeasurable ways, it is your home.”

On Monday, President Trump called the Prime Minister to express his condolences and to offer America’s help in the investigation.