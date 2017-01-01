Trump Protest In Springfield Hopes to Spark Change

Springfield, MO.- 1/20/17

Protests sparking around the country today, even here in Springfield regarding the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

While millions of people across the united states watched the inauguration of president Donald Trump, one group of activists in Springfield took to the streets to show their frustration.

One protester says, “I want people all over the world to know, that even in the red states, even in the middle of the Ozarks, there is a strong opposition to Trump”.

They say it’s the quote ‘Trump Regime’ that they’re aiming at, hoping to spark a movement for change within the community.

“We’re not going to stand by where we have a president be openly sexist, racist, xenophobic, Islamophobic, those are not American values, and we’re not going to let that just slide” he continued.

The group you see behind me don’t not call themselves protesters, they call themselves protectors, aiming for the rights of all people.

Another protester says, “I’m here for my grandchildren, and because since i’m so old, you know, I remember 1960, and i feel like trump put me back in 1960, we had to march and help minorities back then”.

The unlabeled group is already planning on taking their action further, by reaching out to others for votes in 2018.

“We need a strong movement in two years to sweep the senate, we need to take back our house and senate”