Property Tax deadline two days away

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(12/29/16) December 31st, the day where we say goodbye to the year 2016, and the day we hope we remembered to pay our personal property tax. But before you rush down to the courthouse on Saturday to pay your taxes, know this.

“The deadline is on a Saturday, the courthouse isn’t open on Saturday and Sunday. People need to come in person by tomorrow,”says Leah Betts, Greene County Collector.

Okay so nobody panic, there are ways around the lines that could form at the Greene County Courthouse tomorrow. You can always drop a check in the mailbox, but just make sure it is postmarked by December 31st!

And for those tech saavy individual you can always pay your property taxes in a matter of minutes online.

“You can pay with checking account information with no fee at all and we have a new feature where you can pay with credit and debit but there is a bank fee that the credit card companies charge,” says Betts.

And while it is never fun to pay taxes the money raised by property taxes goes to organizations like local fire and police, and construction of local roads and bridges, but the largest benefactor here in Greene County is the Public School System. If you want to see exactly how much and where your money is going you can see that on your statement.