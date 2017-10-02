Pat Jones YMCA pool set to reopen after closing due to parasite

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – (02/10/2017) The Pat Jones YMCA has announced that the pool will reopen Saturday morning at 6 a.m.

Officials closed the pool after a swimmer tested positive for a parasitic illness found in the pool- cryptosporidium. The pool has been closed since February 1.

The pool has been hyper-chlorinated, and all levels have returned to normal.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says anyone who swam in the pool during the last 30 days may have been exposed to the parasite. Symptoms include: diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps.

If you have any of those symptoms, please seek medical attention.