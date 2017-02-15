Police seeking information regarding suspicious activity in Nixa

NIXA, Mo. – (02/15/2017) Nixa Police are asking for the public’s help after receiving reports of suspicious activity near the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Rice Streets.

Around 4:40 Wednesday, an unknown suspect attempted to grab an adult citizen and remove her from her car. The suspect, described as a Hispanic man in his 20’s or 30’s, managed to escape in a tan-colored van or jeep before officers arrived.

The suspect is described having short black hair, a scar on the left side of his face, a full sleeve of tattoos and scruffy facial hair. Authorities believe him to be approximately 5’10” and weighing between 200 to 250 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact the Nixa Police Department at 417-582-1030 or call 911.