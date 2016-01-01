Police Cracking Down On Drunk Driving This Holiday Weekend

Another holiday weekend is almost here! And cops will be cracking down on drunk driving.

Although, there are no sobriety check points scheduled at this time for the weekend, cruisers will be patrolling the streets.

Captain Ben King of the Springfield Police Department says they can spot a drunk driver by their habits on the road.

King says, “Anything from driving without headlights to failure of staying in the lane, taking wide turns, different things like that.”

Mikaela Branson, a bartender at Bairs, says new years can be fun but she tries to take the keys away from folks who are a little too intoxicated to drive home.

“You don’t want to ruin your life for having a DWI, so it would be the best to probably plan that out and have a sober driver,” says Branson.

For Chris Grant and his daughter Natalie, New Nears will be spent off the roads.

“We are going to be staying in and hanging out with family. It should be a good time,” says Grant.

Grant says there really isn’t an excuse for drunk driving when there are other options like the company Substitute Drivers.

“They’re actually offering free rides on New Year’s Eve. They take you and your car home,” says Grant. “So there really isn’t an excuse as far as I’m concerned. “

Captain King says there are other options to get home too if you don’t have a safe and sober driver.

“There are taxis, we have now have Uber here in town and that’s going to be a new option for everybody that we didn’t have last year,” says King.

For more on Substitute Drivers, go to www.substitutedrivers.com/.