Police ask for help in identifying indecent exposure suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (2/21/2017)- Springfield Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an indecent exposure suspect.

Between 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 and 8:52 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, the Springfield Police Department received numerous calls for service in Springfield reporting a naked white male (wearing only tennis shoes) had approached females in the parking lots of various commercial properties. In some instances, the suspect was reported as touching himself.

The suspect is described as between the ages of 40 and 50 years old with dark, partially gray unkempt or scraggly hair that is balding on top, of average height, heavyset but not obese, wearing glasses and possibly sporting a beard or unshaven.

The suspect was noted as lurking near the dumpsters of the businesses and targeting the same locations multiple times. All incidents occurred during the weekend. He would approach the female victims and ask for the time, then would run off when they would turn around.

In some incidents, the suspect was witnessed fleeing the area in a vehicle, described as a tan or gray passenger vehicle, possibly a Kia or a Hyundai Sonata.

Similar incidents occurred in Springfield in April 2016. Based on suspect descriptions, it is believed the same male has targeted the Overland Park/Kansas City metro and University City areas as well.

Those with information about this suspect are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 and refer to SPD incident 17-2003.