Planned Parenthood Fights To Keep Federal Funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Planned Parenthood is fighting to keep their funds from the government.

Today, house speaker Paul Ryan announced that Republicans are moving forward to strip all federal funding from Planned Parenthood.

A spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood in Missouri says once representatives do the de-funding, low-income women won’t have as many options as other women do.”

Mary Kogut, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood in St. Louis and Southwest MO says, “It would take away access to these basic healthcare services for low-income women. And that’s who it would impact. So we have tremendous concern about this.”

Some of those basic services include pelvic exams, breast exams, birth control, and std testing and treatment.

Congressman Nancy Pelosi says Republicans consider being a woman being a medical pre-existing condition.

“This is about respect for you. For your judgment and for your personal decisions,” says Pelosi.

Pelosi says she will fight for Planned Parenthood and that she is standing her ground.

Kogut says she will also fight back too.

“We will do everything we can to maintain our funding for our patients because we want to be here for every single one of our patients who needs us,” says Kogut.

She says over 3,000 people in Springfield could be affected by the de-funding.