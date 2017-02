ST. LOUIS, Mo.- (02/09/2017) An unexpected stop in St. Louis for more than 100 people on board an American Airline flight from Columbus, Ohio to Phoenix, Arizona.

The plane landed in St. Louis just after 8 A.M. when the pilot requested to make an unscheduled stop for a security check. Dogs checked passengers as they got off the plane and sniffed luggage for explosives.

Just before 11 A.M. the flight was cleared to continue to Phoenix after no threat was found on the plane.