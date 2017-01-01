Plane Crash Kills Over 30 People in Turkey

Tragedy struck in Central Asia overnight after a cargo plane crashed in Kyrgyzstan.

The plane crashed into a residential neighborhood killing at least 37 people. The majority of the fatalities were from residents on the ground. More than a dozen homes were also destroyed in the crash.

According to reports, the bodies of 15 victims, including five children, were identified, and 15 more people were hospitalized. All identified victims have been reported citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.