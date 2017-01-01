Pizza Hut Hiring For Super Bowl

(01/19/2017) Pizza Hut gets ready for it’s big day, and no…this time we’re not talking about the inauguration. It’s the Super Bowl.

The fast food chain announced it’s plan to hire 11,000 workers ahead of Super Bowl 51. Super Bowl Sunday is reportedly the busiest day of the year. The company expects to sell more than two million pizzas during the game. A Pizza hut spokesman stated that the chain typically adds more workers before the big game, estimating it had between four and five openings this time last year. The Super Bowl airs Sunday, February 5th, right here on Fox 5.