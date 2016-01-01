Phone Scammers Targeting Local Computers

Springfield, MO.- 12/29/16

Ever get those annoying pop ups on your computer screen that say ‘click here’ your computer is in need of repair’? Well, there’s chances are, it’s a virus, or a scam. A viewer encounter this exact problem, and gave us a number to call this is what we were greeted by a man claiming to be a representative from Microsoft named ‘Max’.

“Yea, of course there is something wrong, that is the reason you got the popup. We can go ahead and check what is the problem, but before we help you, we need to hook up your computer to our secure server” he says.

He asked me to pay up front, without even knowing what the problem was.

He continued, “Yes we can go ahead and help you, but sir first you have to pay the technician fee on your computer screen, only then can technician work on computer”.

I asked how much, and he responded “One hundred and seventy dollars”

After asking just exactly what this service would provide, Max said that the technician would clean, optimize, and fix any problems with my computer. Shortly after the call began he was getting impatient with the questions i was asking about the website he wanted me to go to, and eventually ended up yelling at me, and hanging up. I reached out to representatives at Microsoft who said that the number i called was indeed a scam, looking to first take money from me, and then take information from my computer they would be connected to. Microsoft also says scams like this are becoming more common in the digital age and that they will never send pop up alerts asking you to call them.