BRANSON, Mo.–(01/06/2017) The third phase began this week in Branson as part of the city’s revitalization project, a plan with the price tag of over $2.3 million.

The construction of this phase will serve as a continuation of Commercial Street from Pacific to Atlantic in Branson. Phase two, known as Liberty Plaza, is expected to be complete by April, with phase three finishing by May 19th.