Pat Jones YMCA Closes Pool Due to Cryptosporidium

Springfield, MO.- 2/7/17

The Pat Jones YMCA in Springfield has closed its pool until further notice after a swimmer tested positive for a parasitic illness called Cryptosporidium.

Kendra Findley, of the Springfield Greene County Health Department says, “It gets into your intestines, and causes profuse diarrhea, it can cause cramping, fever, and possible vomiting”.

Contacted originally by the Springfield Greene County Health Department, the YMCA has cancelled all pool classes until further notice.

“We closed it, and we started hyper-chlorinating by their recommendations” says Erin Shaw, the Executive Director of the Pat Jones YMCA.

The effected individual used the pool as recently as last Wednesday, February first and that if you’ve used the pool in the past 30 days, you may have been exposed to the parasite.

Findley continued, “Most times it can be passed to someone else by either getting into, or contaminating a water source”.

“Any time you have a body of water, it is very possible for these type of things to occur” added Shaw.

Despite the hyper-chlorination, cryptosporidium is a resilient species which can survive for long periods of time, and is very tolerant to chlorine. That’s why, the Springfield Greene County Health department will perform other tests to assure its safe for swimmers to return.

Findley added, “Another problem with crypto is once you have the disease is once you have the disease and you get over it, you can shed it for up to four weeks after you’re done with diarrhea”.

Earlier this year, the Springfield public schools system was forced to deep clean its pools because of the same parasite. But for now, the YMCA says they’re doing everything they can to get back up and running. At this time, there is no clean re-opening day or time for the pool but if you think you may be effected by the parasite, you are asked to contact the Greene County Health Department.