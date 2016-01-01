Parkview Students Hold Sit-In For A Fellow Classmate

Suspected of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, one Parkview student is fighting back with a little help from his friends.

Gavin Devic, a graduating senior, was taken off the A Plus Program and banned from school athletics for 28 days after he got into a vehicle with a friend who had allegedly been smoking marijuana on their way to a school dance.

Devic says no, he never did it. Now his fellow classmates are rallying behind him.

Students at Parkview today had a sit in hoping that their friend and athlete we’ll get his A Plus Scholarship back.

Students peacefully sat on the gym floor while the assembly took place, supporting their friend who they hope to see play sports again soon.

A few Parkview students were willing to lend their voice to help their friend who they say cares about his academics.

Marao Sanchez, a junior, says, “He’s really smart. He’s really crazy about school, like he has great grades and stuff.”

“I think it’s kind of wrong. He really worked hard for it for a long time and then they took it away so quickly,” says Jamilah Sanders, sophomore. “He probably didn’t even do anything so i don’t think it’s right at all.”

Devic was given a drug test and passed. Students are now outraged that their friend has proven that he did nothing wrong, but is still being punished.

Devic says he has love for his community for the support he’s received.

Trinity Goins, a senior, says, “He’s a great leader. I mean I’ve seen him work with the guys and they all respect him.”

School officials are not commenting whether or not Devic will get to play sports or get his scholarship back.

Students are now using the hashtag “Free Gavin” to get his story out.