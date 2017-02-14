Ozarks Food Harvest Expanding Facility Because Of Growing Demand

The need for food assistance in the Ozarks is continuing to outpace the record growth in meals served by Ozarks Food Harvest. And their distribution center isn’t big enough.

“The O’Reilly Center for Hunger Relief has reached full capacity and lacks the space and the right kind of space to meet the ever increasing needs of our community,” says one of the board of directors Tamara DeWild.

Food insecurity in the Ozarks continues to be higher than both the state and national average.

So, Ozarks Food Harvest is launching their Ending Hunger Building Hope campaign. Which, is a 56,000 square-foot warehouse that will be built to help provide with the growing need.

“We now serve over a quarter million people ever year, a quarter million different individuals ever year are getting food assistance throughout Southwest Missouri,” says president and CEO Bart Brown.

We throw away one billion pounds of food every year. Brown says we have more than enough resources, in our country, to feed everyone. Saying, it’s a solvable problem.

“We’re excited to be able to use this to acquire a lot more food,” says Brown. “But more importantly, the right types of food.”

Such as fresh produce.

Ozarks Food Harvest serves more than 200 relief programs all in 28 Southwest Missouri counties. Simply because one in four children will go hungry in Missouri.

Over 31 million meals are provided to meet the needs of men, women, and children who struggle with hunger.

“But it is, especially, devastating to the children. There not at a point in their life where they can change the solution,” says board of directors member Dr. Meera Scarrow. “They suffer in silence. Often not understanding why they don’t have food and many of their friends do.”

Just last year, the food bank was forced to turn away over one million pounds of food because it didn’t have the space.

With this campaign, Ozarks Food Harvest hopes they can feed America by starting here in the Ozarks.