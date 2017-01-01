Ozark School District Cancels Class Due to Online Threat

Ozark, MO.- 2/22/17

A parking lot which would normally be filled with student, faculty, and staff cars, empty today as an online threat made last night forced Ozark Public Schools to cancel class today

Last night, a post started circulating social media, saying that quote “This message is going to 87 freshman. If you get one of these, I highly suggest you do not attend school tomorrow at any time, you have been good to me, and this warning is my thank you”. The superintendent who was made aware of the message last night cancelled all grade level classes, and worked closely with the sheriffs office, along with the police department until they had a suspect, which was very early this morning.

“There’s a good chance that they’re an Ozarks student” says Kevin Patterson, the Superintendent for the Ozark School District.

The suspect, who is a juvenile has since been taken into custody, but it wasn’t fast enough for the school district to have class today

Patterson continued, “They needed to investigate it more, and we just didn’t have the time. We felt very pressed for time, and rather than make a decision quickly, we decided to take our time, and take off school today”.

Penalty’s in previous juvenile cases such as this range from probation to jail time in state custody, but members of the community are thankful the school took precautions, and the administration says they don’t believe there is any risk to any students.

Patterson added, “They’ve gotten much further into the investigation, we’re very confident about the safety of our students, and tomorrow we’re going to have school”.

A similar message surfaced in Joplin this morning, that school district did not cancel class, however, they added extra officers on patrol.

Law enforcement officials have also confirmed to FOX 5 that the individual in custody acted alone, and at this time, no evidence has been found that there was any malicious intent behind the message.