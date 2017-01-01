Overnight Hit and Run Case Leaves One Dead

Springfield, MO.- 1/23/17

UPDATE: The car, described as four door and dark, was found earlier today.

One man is dead after a late night hit and run at the intersection of National and Cherry. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect that killed 45 year old Bradly Bizzle late last night.

Lt. Grant Dorrell of the Springfield Police Department says, “Don’t assume that a driver will see you if you haven’t made eye contact with them and they’re slowing down”.

Officals say that bizzle was not in any one of these four crosswalks at the intersection of national and cherry, but instead, that he was here, in the middle lane

Dorrell continued, “Any time you’re driving in the city, there’s a chance that a pedestrian could cross the road in front of you”.

And while there are still a lot of unknowns at this time, police tell us that events like this happen all the time. In Springfield alone, last year there were 98 crashes involving 103 pedestrians, and five of those were pedestrian fatalities. This tragedy, marking the first pedestrian fatality of 2017. Officials say that nearly all pedestrian related car injuries can be avoided if you follow these rules, look both ways before crossing the street, use designated crosswalks, and be aware of your surroundings.the investigation into Bizzle’s death is still underway, and police ask anyone with information to come forward.