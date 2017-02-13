OTC offers new program to benefit food stamp recipients

SPRINGFIELD, MO — Ozarks Technical Community College is one of two Missouri community colleges working with statewide partners to help people who receive Food Stamp benefits gain access to free job training and employment opportunities.

SkillUP Missouri is a program piloted by the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) and the Missouri Department of Social Services, Family Support Division and University of Missouri Extension. The program is a component of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Family Nutrition Services (FNS) Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

People who receive Food Stamp benefits may inquire about the SkillUP Missouri program at any OTC location or Missouri Job Center locations in Springfield and Branson. Those who qualify for the program will have the opportunity to enroll for free in college training and certificate courses at OTC. College advisors will guide participants through the process of choosing an educational program of study, and Missouri Job Center staff will be available to help participants secure transportation or childcare assistance if needed. Once participants complete the SkillUP program, the Missouri Job Center will help these individuals find gainful employment.

“OTC is grateful to MCCA for coordinating the partnership efforts over the past year to make the SkillUP Missouri program available to people who receive Food Stamp benefits in our area,” said Jim Abramovitz, executive director of OTC’s Center for Workforce Development. “We look forward to providing these students with marketable job skills training, which can lead to rewarding careers in growth fields like healthcare and advanced manufacturing.”

To inquire about the SkillUP Missouri program, call OTC’s Center for Workforce Development Continuing Education office at 417-447-8888. Individuals may also inquire at Missouri Job Center locations in Springfield at 417-887-4343 and Branson at 417-334-4156.