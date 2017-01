SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(01/26/2017) Ozarks Technical Community College has begun accepting enrollment for it’s free adult education and literacy classes.

If you’re at least 17-years-old and no enrolled in high school, these classes are designed for you. They’re meant to provide personalized learning for those wanting to take the high school equivalency exam or for those wanting to improve in reading, math, and writing skills.

You can call 417-447-8860 for more information on class times and locations.