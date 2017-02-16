One man arrested after fatal crash in Strafford

STRAFFORD, Mo. – – (2/16/17) One man is dead and another arrested after a major road pile up on I-44 in Strafford.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol online reports, 44- year- old Narinder P. Singh of New Mexico was arrested after his 2005 Kenworth tractor trailer hit three other vehicles causing a 2016 Kenworth tractor trailer to overturn.

43- year- old David Lambeth, who was driving a 2008 Ford F-150, died after Singh struck Lambeth’s pickup causing him to run into a 2016 Freightliner Tractor Trailer.

Singh is being held in the Greene County Jail and could possibly be charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter.

This is Troop D’s ninth fatal crash for 2017.