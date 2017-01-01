One Harmony House Resident Is Ready To Move To The New Location

Jody Wilson used to call the streets of Springfield home. Now, she has a roof over her head at Harmony House.

She says she feels relaxed and comfortable at Harmony House. Living with other people who share the same experiences as her has helped.

“The other women have been through a lot of the same things so it makes it easier for us to talk to each other about our similar situations,” says Wilson.

The domestic violence shelter, in the past, has had to turn down thousands of people because there wasn’t enough space.

Luckily, for the residents of Harmony House, a new location will be opening up tomorrow!

“So it’s just going to be a lot more comfortable, more homey then the current shelter which is kind of falling down around us,” says shelter director Sunni Nutt.

And Jody plans on moving into the new location. She says living in a small space can be stressful.

The current location of Harmony house has small resident areas where Jody lives. They’re hoping that the new location, opening up tomorrow, will give Jody a new room that’ll be big enough for her to live in.

Nutt says, “It’s a lot larger. It’s a lot bigger the rooms themselves. All families will have four beds in their rooms. Which, some of them right now, don’t. Some of them have to double up.”

“I’m on the bottom and my roommate’s on the top,” says Wilson, who has to double up.

Harmony House will move about 65 residents to the new location.