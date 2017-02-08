Nixa’s Least Of These Launching Its More Than Food Project And They Need Your Help

The JE and LE Mabee Foundation in Tulsa has awarded Least of These in Nixa a $300,000 challenge grant for its More Than Food Project. But, there’s a catch.

“Least of These must have gifts and pledges in place by the challenge grant deadline or we forfeit the $300,000,” says director of development at Least of These Kristy Carter.

So, there asking for the communities help. As of today, they must raise $1.6 million in gifts and pledges by December 31, 2017.

But, they are already on their way to reaching their goal.

“Currently we have raised over $800,000 in gifts and pledges,” says Carter.

Least of These serve all of Christian County with food assistance, clothing, and hygiene.

About 550,000 pounds of food will be distributed this year. That’s about serving 825 households this month.

And one of those households is Rachel Hacker. She says Least of These help provide food for her and her three children.

“It helps us out quite a bit in times of need. Like with income and stuff when we’re not meeting our goals,” says Hacker. “They’ve always been there for us.”

One volunteer says working here makes it all worth while.

“It’s pretty neat because the people are so grateful,” says David Lee. “They come back in and they really do appreciate what you do for them.”

Carter says Christian County has over 9,500 people who live in poverty, which has far out paced the population growth.

To donate or pledge to the More Than Food Project, go to http://www.leastofthesefoodpantry.org/.