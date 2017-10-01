New Nonstop Flight From Springfield to Florida

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(01/10/2017) A new flight has landed in Springfield and will be taking off in May. Allegiant today announcing nonstop service from Springfield-Branson Airport to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Northwest Florida. The flights will operate two times a week, beginning May 26th. To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new route for as low as $59. You must book your flight by Friday for the dates between May 25th and August 15th. This adds to Allegiant’s growing list of cities you can fly to from Springfield, such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, and Tampa.