New Grant for Ozark Technical Community College

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(01/06/2017) A big donation for Ozarks Technical Community College as they received a $120,000 grant today.

OTC will use the money to enhance it’s industrial systems technology curriculum by purchasing a new training system and software. It will also help support education workshops and career mentor programs for students. OTC is partnering with Springfield public schools that will give middle school students the opportunity to learn to program, operate, and maintain industrial equipment.