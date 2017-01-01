New Girl Scout Cookie

(01/13/2017) Finally, it’s that time of year…Girl Scout cookie season!

The Girl Scouts are celebrating 100 years of cookie-selling by debuting a new s’mores cookie. One variety is a crispy graham cookie, double dipped in creme icing and finished with a chocolatey coating. The other is two crunchy graham sandwich cookie with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling. Nearly 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, generating nearly $800 million in cookie sales during an average season. The highly anticipated new cookies join the classics like thin mints, tagalongs, samoas, and lemonades.