New Branson airline to offer flights to 5 major cities

BRANSON, Mo.- (02/13/2017) Branson Airport announced on Monday a new air service through Via Airlines. Beginning May 25, the airline will launch flights to cities including Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and Houston.

According to the airline, there will be two flights every week to Dallas and Denver and three flights weekly to Houston, Austin and Chicago Midway International.

Irit Vizer, President and COO of Via Airlines said, “As our company’s foundation is based on providing safe, affordable, and hospitality-centric air travel experiences, it only seemed natural to introduce Via Airlines into the Branson market.”

To kick off the air service, Via Air is offering discounted flights to passengers who wish to fly between May 25 and September 5. Flights to Dallas will start at $99 with flights to Denver starting at $149.

The promotional, one-way fares are on sale now until March 13. To get your ticket, visit FlyBranson.com or FlyViaAir.com.