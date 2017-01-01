Naked woman charged for trashing home

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (1/24/17) – – A woman from Alma, Arkansas has been charged for breaking into a Baxter County home while naked, damaging $1,000 worth of property

The Sheriff’s Office was called Monday evening to 82 Ravenwood Lane on a complaint that a naked woman had broken into a residence and was found inside by the owners when they arrived home.

According to a news release, the callers told Deputy Craig Gates they found 40-year-old Summer Jones, also known as Summer Overmyer, throwing objects walking out of the bedroom of the home. Jones then ran outside and jumped inside of the caller’s truck. She threw the caller’s purse and a soft drink at the caller, then jumped out and ran over to another home nearby.

Deputy Gates found Jones at 150 Ravenwood Lane after she banged on the homeowner’s door asking for help. Jones was arrested and taken into custody.

An investigation of the scene revealed that Jones had gained entry of the first home by tampering the locks with a door plunger.

Jones was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine and has been charged with felony of residential burglary, a misdemeanor of criminal mischief in the 1st degree, a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of public intoxication, and a misdemeanor of 2 counts of criminal trespass.

Jones’ bond has been set at $50,000 and will appear in court on Thursday.