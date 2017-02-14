Mumps cases continue to grow in the Ozarks

WILLARD, Mo. -(02/14/17) Willard has confirmed cases of mumps in their school district, adding to the growing number of cases in the Ozarks.

Over the weekend, Willard Central Elementary reported a staff member tested positive for mumps. The district said that two other students have shown symptoms, as well, and are currently awaiting their results.

The CDC is still working to determine the cause of the confirmed case. However, they said it could be the result of a vaccination the staff member received three weeks ago.

The school district is working hard to disinfect the school but encourages students to contact their health care provider and get immunized against mumps if they haven’t already.