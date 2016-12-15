Missouri State Student’s Viral Tweet Brings Fake News into Focus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (12/12/16) — A tweet by a student at Missouri State University is in focus tonight (12/12) after claiming that his instructor was offering him and his entire class extra credit.

It was just last week, on Monday, December 5th, that a student at MSU posted a tweet saying, “Begging for extra credit like:” attached with what appears to be an email exchange between the student and his instructor Christen Moore.

In the email, the student says in part, ‘I know in your syllabus it says “no extra credit, so don’t ask,” yet here I am anyways.’ The student ended the email asking, “Can you find it in your heart? Where is the love?”

Within minutes, according to the time stamp on the email, the instructor allegedly responded saying, ‘…for making me laugh, I will just give you and the rest of the class 20 extra credit points. It’s been a pleasure having you in the class this semester. I’ll see you Thursday! -Christen.’

“I was reading the emails and was like, oh that’s my name, oh I never got that email, I never sent that email”, says Christen Moore.

Moore teaches Public Speaking at MSU and knew right away that the story, about her was not true, but it was too late.

“Fake news can be created very quickly from a small place in the Ozarks, make it worldwide and everybody believes that it’s true and it’s absolutely not”, says Dr. Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk, MSU Fellow Faculty with the Center for Community Engagement.

The tweet alone became a social media hit, being retweeted nearly 30,000 times. Even mainstream media outlets like Cosmopoltian, BuzzFeed and the Daily Mail wrote stories about this apparent generous instructor.

Moore stated, “people weren’t questioning it and so I think people just see things and they believe them and while this wasn’t something that was detrimental to me, it very well could’ve been.”