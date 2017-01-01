MSU Has Inauguration Watch Party

President Trump has officially been sworn into office. I went to the MSU Inauguration Watch Party and talked to some people who had mixed emotions on our 45th president.

The country has been divided for months on who should be the commander in chief.

One inauguration watcher says he didn’t put his faith in either candidate. And the fact that President Trump has no political background is okay with him.

“I guess we’ll just wait and see. I think it really just depends on the heart of the person and to direct in the right way,” says Jason Booher. “Experience always does help but I guess we’ll wait and see what happens.”

And what an election to be a first time voter! One Kickapoo student who went to the watch party says it’s time to back our leader.

Madison Burton said, “I think now that he’s our president that I should stand behind him because he’s the president of the nation.”

Another first time voter says there is a lot of foreign issues that he isn’t qualified to handle.

“But, hopefully he’ll surround himself with people that will help him make decisions,” says Amanda Heslin.

even one who wasn’t born in the u-s came out to show support.

Dr. Pauline Nugeent said, “As somebody who didn’t grow up in this country, i have chosen to be a citizen. So i wish him well and all of his team and all the countries leadership.”

All though some had different views, they all had one thing in common. They wished President Trump good luck.