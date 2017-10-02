MSU Fraternities set to host hockey game for Richard Nelson memorial

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- (02/10/2017) A Missouri State running back who was shot and killed in his hometown of Las Vegas will be remembered during a classic hockey game.

Freshman, Richard Nelson, was killed back on January 14th after being shot multiple times during an altercation.

Just over a month since his death, two MSU fraternities are planning to honor Nelson. Sigma Phi Epsilon and Pi Kappa Alpha will be hosting the first annual Fraternity Classic Hockey Game.

The event will take place at Mediacom Ice Park on February 22, and all proceeds will benefit Nelson’s memorial fund.

Tickets are only $7 with t-shirts costing $15. The game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.