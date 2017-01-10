Mount Vernon women indicted for meth and cocaine

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. – (01/10/17) A Mount Vernon woman has been federally indicted for carrying large amounts of meth and cocaine from California to Springfield.

26-year-old Rubi Espinoza was getting off a bus in California on January 2nd when a DEA officer noticed her acting nervous. The affidavit says the officer then searched her luggage and found the drugs. Espinoza apparently told officers she was meeting someone she didn’t know in Springfield to drop off the meth and cocaine. She claims a friend from high school asked her to carry out the task while visiting California.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Moeder. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Kansas City Interdiction Task Force.