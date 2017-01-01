Monett car crash may be due to distracted driving

MONETT, Mo.- (01/31/2017) Distracted driving may be the cause of a crash in Monett that had devastating consequences.

Around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, a car traveling northbound on MO 37 from US 60 became airborne. The car is said to have left the east side of the roadway, smashing into the BNSF railroad tracks.

The injured driver is 38-year-old Joshua Robinson out of Aurora, Missouri. Authorities have stated that the accident is most likely attributed to cell phone use prior to the crash. Robinson is said to have suffered disabling injuries, and has been transported to Cox Monett Hospital for treatment.

Emergency response teams were quick to arrive, and the vehicle was cleared off the track with only minor damages to the railroad.

