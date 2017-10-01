MoDot announces lane closures on East Chestnut Expressway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(01/10/17) If East Chestnut Expressway is part of your everyday commute listen up, MoDot is just weeks away from reducing the amount of lanes on East Chestnut between Belcrest on Ingram Mill from five to three.

Two lanes will remain open heading westbound from Ingram Mill Road while only one lane will be kept open eastbound starting at Belcrest. This is the beginnings of MoDot’s Chestnut Expressway Bridge project….a bridge that will bypass the railroad tracks here that can cause serious traffic problems near East Chestnut even causing the off ramp on US 65 to back up at times.

MoDot urges that people who live in the area or use this route regularly should start planning an alternative route now.

The Chestnut Expressway Bridge Project is expected to last through the summer and into the fall. Modot hopes the project will be completed around October or November of this year.