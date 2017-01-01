Missouri’s Only Funding Organization For The Blind Is In Springfield

“This is what we have, this is who we are.”

Over the past year, Missouri has around a total of 150,000 people that are blind.

The Missouri Council of the Blind held a ribbon cutting at the MCB Thrift Store, today, to showcase that they are now the largest consumer organization in Missouri.

The council says Missouri has one of the largest populations of people who are visually impaired. This is because Missouri is one of the few states that gives blind pension.

The amount of people who are blind is increasing here in Springfield and some are saying it’s because the baby boomer generation is just getting older. And a few of them, actually even work here in the store.

Jeff Lamontia says being able to work at MCB Thrift Store shows others who are legally blind have the same opportunities as everyone else.

“It’s a really neat deal to be able to work with those who have a visual impairment because I, myself, live with blindness as well,” says Lamontia.

And Matthew Elliff is excited the store gives people with disabilities, like him, a job.

“The Missouri Council of the Blind can do for people who are visually impaired and blind and who need the service,” says Elliff. “And just get the information and word out.”

Lamontia says without the thrift store, they wouldn’t be able to support blindness in Missouri by providing, “College scholarship for someone, medical benefits, the Missouri Guide Dogs Program in the state, we work with groups in the rehabilitation services for the blind, and all other state and local agencies to help provide services for those who live with blindness.”

Since MCB Thrift Store is the only funding the council gets in the entire state of Missouri, Lamontia says donating items, volunteering, or even shopping in the store will help those living with blindness because 100 percent of the proceeds will stay in Missouri.

“And they are going to benefit programs in the state of Missouri to benefit folks who live with blindness. Just like me,” says Lamontia.