Missouri S&T Confirms Case of Mumps

ROLLA, Mo.–(02/01/2017) Health officials at Missouri S&T have confirmed that a student has contracted mumps. The case was confirmed on Tuesday, January 31st from the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory. Students at Missouri S&T have been advised to watch for symptoms and, if believed they’ve contracted the virus, to call 573-341-4284.

Symptoms include swollen glands in front of and below the ear or under the jaw, pain when opening or closing the jaw, fever, fatigue, headache, and earaches.

Any students who do receive a diagnosis from mumps from their health providers should notify the school immediately. Mumps is spread through saliva or mucus, as well as couching, sneezing, sharing cups or utensils, and not washing your hands.

This is the only confirmed case of mumps for Missouri S&T and in Phelps County.