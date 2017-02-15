Missouri Rep. files legislation to ban all abortions in state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – (02/15/17) The Committee on Children and Families heard testimony last night on new legislation to outlaw all abortion in Missouri.

Representative Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, has once again filed his “personhood” legislation in the Missouri House, seeking a constitutional amendment to be placed on the ballot. The controversial “personhood” legislation seeks to grant rights from the moment of conception, establishing that an embryo is a person.

The measure would ban all abortion in Missouri, including in cases of rape, incest and life threatening pregnancy. States like Colorado, Mississippi, and North Dakota have rejected personhood measures.