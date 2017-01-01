Missouri Pedestrian Deaths on the Rise

Springfield, MO.- 1/16/17

A new report released over the weekend says that Missouri roads are considered dangerous for pedestrians.

Have you ever walked along the side of the road and not felt safe from incoming traffic? Well, you’re not alone according to a new report released by National Complete Streets Coalition. The group examined data from 2005 to 2014, finding that walking along the side of the roads has become more dangerous.

Missouri ranks 19th in the pedestrian danger index, netting 726 deaths in just nine years. That number, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, is only on the rise.

Last year, the number of pedestrians that were hit increased in the state by nearly a percent, taffics crashes in general, the second leading cause of unintentional injury in the United States. All this, happening at a time when health experts are encouraging people to walk more. So how do we go about making the streets safer for people everywhere?

Improving public awareness about drunk and distracted driving, crossing the street safely as well as speed limit enforcement are all part of the effort. But even more crucial, better and safer street design that includes a reduced number of travel lanes, and installing median islands. The report continues to suggest that adding safer crosswalks will help drop the number of fatalities immensely.