Missouri man arrested for supporting ISIS

COLOMBIA, Mo. – (02/21/17) A Colombia man was charged for supporting terrorist group ISIS and assisting in a plot to bomb transportation targets in Kansas City.

25-year-old Robert Lorenzo Hester was arrested February 17 when he arrived at an arranged meeting with someone he believed was with ISIS, but was actually an undercover law enforcement agent.

“Terrorism knows no demographic boundaries and remains the FBI’s top priority,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Kansas City Field Office Eric Jackson. “The arrest of Hester is the culmination of an extensive FBI investigation and demonstrates the challenges law enforcement faces in identifying individuals intent on causing harm.”

The FBI first became of aware of Hester in September 2016 when they were informed about troubling social media posts. Hester is still in federal custody and due in federal court on Friday.