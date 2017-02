SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- (02/17/2017) Missouri will be hosting a job fair on February 23 for those interested in holding a government job.

Positions will be available in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Highway Patrol, and State Parks.

The fair will take place at the Missouri Job Center location on 290 East Sunshine. A separate fair will take place for US security associates on Tuesday from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the same location.