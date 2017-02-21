Missouri addresses Bathroom Bill controversy

(02/21/2017) A Missouri Senate Committee addressed the “Bathroom Bill” controversy on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 98 was proposed after the North Carolina law required individuals to use the bathroom based on the gender listed on their birth certificate. The Missouri proposal would only apply to public schools with students in kindergarten through grade 12. Schools would be allowed to offer alternate options for students who notify school officials their gender is different from their biological sex.

Similar bills are being considered in 11 other states, however earlier this year, legislation failed to pass in South Dakota and Virginia.