Missing Girl Found Safe

Springfield, MO.- 12/21/16

“We’re always out there in the public, looking, trying to pay attention to whats going on” says Tommy David,(also known as T.J) a Bus Operator for Springfield City Utilities.

Last night, 13 year old Rachael Mosher went missing, but as to why, police are still investigating. More than 50 officers were dispatched to look for the young girl, trying to find out where she went for the night. It wasn’t until this afternoon that they had a lead, from a city utilities bus driver. T.j. who was running his regular bus route like any other day came across the young girl here, at this stop near Broadmoor and Campbell.

T.J continued, “I was pretty sure it was her, i called my superiors, they called pd, they came out immediately and took it from there”.

Mosher was quiet and distraught, looking for her family, and police were able to confirm her identity and reunite them.

“I’m grateful that prayers are answered, and that that family is going to have a merry Christmas” added T.J.

Mosher was not injured, but at this time, police say they’ve ruled out abduction, and will continue their investigation as to what happened during the night, and why she was separated from her family.