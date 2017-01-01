Missing Florida Baby Found

(01/13/2017) A Jacksonville baby that was kidnapped from the hospital in 1998 has been found in South Carolina.

Investigators arrested 51-year-old Gloria Williams today after confirming the recent discovery of now 18-year-old Kamiyah Mobley. Mobley was taken from the hospital just hours after her birth back in 1998.

Authorities are not revealing the name she has been going by all this time, only that she suspected a few months ago that she might be the baby whose kidnapping launched a massive search effort. D-N-A apparently proves it.

Williams is now charged with kidnapping and interference with custody. Authorities say Mobley seems to be in good health.