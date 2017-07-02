Missing Endangered Person Issued From Laclede County

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.–(02/07/2017) The Laclade County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for an incident that occurred at 10521 Portland Dr. in Grovespring, Mo. around 11:00pm yesterday.

Cassandra Marie Sien is a 21-years-old, white female. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 122 lbs., has brown hair, blues eyes, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with black pants and black house shoes.

Sien functions at a low mental capacity and left her residence without the necessary medications.

Anyone who has seen Sien or have any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately call 911 or the Laclede County Sheriff’s Department at 417-532-2311.