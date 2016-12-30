December 30, 2016 • no comments

Minimum Wage Increase

MISSOURI–(12/3-/2016) In just two days, millions of the lowest paid workers in the nation will celebrate, and many businesses will take a hard hit. 19 states, including Missouri, will increase their minimum wage. Many say the extra money will make a difference in their lives, but restaurants affected by the increase say they’ll have to get creative to absorb the costs, and to make sure patrons aren’t scared away by new, higher prices. Missouri’s current minimum wage is $7.65 and will be raised on Sunday by a nickel.

 

 

